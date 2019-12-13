Black Caps lose Ferguson on first day of test

(Photo by Paul Kane - CA/Cricket Australia via Getty Images)

Pace bowler Lockie Ferguson’s debut test match against Australia in Perth looks to be over after only one day, after he strained a calf muscle. The Aucklander bowled 11 overs before leaving the field, in a day that saw runs come at a slow pace by the Australian batsmen on a wicket that was offering little for the bowlers.

Both our Australian Men's Team and the @BLACKCAPS are wearing black armbands during today's Domain Test match in memory of those who have lost their lives in the Whakaari volcano tragedy. #AUSVNZ pic.twitter.com/kuA5vxUatt — Cricket Australia (@CricketAus) December 12, 2019

The home side reached 248 for 4 at the close of play in the day/night test match, which was the first between the two sides to be played at the new Optus Stadium. Colin de Grandhomme picked up the first wicket of Joe Burns by LBW, however the Black Caps could count themselves lucky that he didn’t review as the replays showed that the ball was clearly missing leg stump.

After that Marnus Labuschagne and David Warner set in for a promising partnership before Warner was removed by a brilliant caught and bowled by Neil Wagner for 43.

Labuschagne kept going regardless, bringing up his third consecutive test century before the end of play to be unbeaten on 110. Steve Smith looked good before he was caught at leg gully by Tim Southee off the bowling of Wagner, before snaring the late wicket of Matthew Wade for 12 by sending down a beautiful inswinging Yorker that Wade could only watch as it removed his off stump.

Temperatures reached well past 40 degrees during the first session, so the setting sun and subsequent shade the test was played after the tea and dinner breaks was a welcome relief.

Play resumes tonight at 6pm NZT, with the wicket of the in-form Labuschagne the top priority for the Black Caps’ depleted bowling attack.

NZ v Australia, first test day one:

Australia won the toss and elected to bat

248-4 (M Labuschagne 110*, S Smith 43, D Warner 43)