Black Caps win thriller over India, into World Cup final

The Black Caps have pulled off a massive upset in their World Cup semi final, beating favourites India by 18 runs at Old Trafford.

It now means they are now into their second consecutive World Cup final, and will play the winner of the game between Australia and England tonight.

It was a match that got played over the course of two days, after the first innings was interrupted by rain while the Black Caps were 211-5 with just under four overs remaining. Ross Taylor top scored with 74 before he was run out, and the Black Caps made it to 239-8 off their 50 overs.

The general consensus was that it was about 20 runs short against the powerful Indian batting lineup, but Matt Henry and Trent Boult ripped apart the top order to leave them reeling at 5-3 after only three overs.

At 92-6, it looked as though the Indians were dead and buried. However, Ravi Jadeja and MS Dhoni put on a 108-run partnership to incredibly pull them back into contention.

Needing nine runs an over, the pair looked to be cruising toward victory before Jadeja was caught at midwicket by Kane Williamson off the bowling of Trent Boult for 77.

The veteran Dhoni, playing in his last ever World Cup after a 350 game, 15 year career still could have done the job himself, but he was brilliantly run out by Martin Guptill for 50 in the 49th over.

It was a remarkable return to form for the Black Caps, who after a bright start to the tournament, dropped their last four games in a row.

The final is on Sunday night NZT at Lord’s in London.

NZ 239-8 (50.0) R Taylor 74, K Williamson 67, B Kumar 3-43

India 221 all out (49.3) R Jadeja 77, MS Dhoni 50, M Henry 3-37, M Santner 2-34