Black Ferns beat USA

New cap Forne Burkin talks about the win (video: Black Ferns)

The Black Ferns have made it two from two in their Women’s Super Series campaign, beating the USA 33-0 in San Diego today.

Although they scored five tries and kept the home side scoreless, it was another slightly rusty display as the team continues to gel.

Carla Hophepa benefitted from some good work by first five Ruahei Demant to score the first try of the match, and Te Kura Ngata-Aerengamate followed her onto the scoresheet shortly after after a series of pick and goes close to the line.

A quick tap from Kendra Cocksedge saw Nathalia Moors score, and the score was already 19-0 after 20 minutes. However, that’s when things started to get messy across the park, just as they had done against Canada in the opening match. The US side were a mess at set piece, and their poor option taking seemed to hurry the Black Ferns into trying to score as fast as they could.

It took well into the second half before another try did come, with number eight Pia Tapsell dotting down for her first ever score in the black jersey. Eloise Blackwell capped off a hard working game with a try too.

While it was a comfortable victory, things are going to get a lot tougher for the Black Ferns when they face France in only three days’ time. The last time they played the French, the Black Ferns ended up on the wrong side of a 30-27 scoreline.

Black Ferns 33 (Eloise Blackwell, Pia Tapsell, Carla Hohepa, Te Kura Ngata-Aerengamate, Natahlia Moors tries; Kendra Cocksedge 4 con)

USA 0

HT: 19-0