Black Ferns crush Wallaroos once again

The Black Ferns perform their haka on Friday

The Black Ferns forwards paved the way for another victory over Australia tonight at Eden Park, winning 37-8 and retaining the Laurie O'Reilly Trophy.

Auckland first five Ruahei Demant picked up where she left off last weekend, scoring another slick try after only three minutes. However, any thoughts that this would be another runaway victory were snuffed out only five minutes later when Wallaroos winger Mahalia Murphy scored a stunning try down the right wing.

Murphy, who proved to be incredibly dangerous whenever she got the ball, brushed off Renee Wickliffe and then gassed around Selica Winiata to score in the corner. Though Lori Cramer’s kick was wide, the Australians kept threatening with a simplified gameplan involving one out runners close to the ruck.

Somewhat against the run of play, Eloise Blackwell scored near the posts for the Black Ferns after a tap and go off a scrum penalty. Right as the hooter went, Cramer banged over a penalty from wide out to close the gap up to 17-8 at the break.

The Black Ferns were hampered by the loss of captain Les Elder during the first half.

While Cramer had another shot to pull the Australians closer, it was about as close as they got in the first 20 minutes of the second half. It missed, and Cocksedge landed one for the Black Ferns after 51 minutes. A quick tap in the Wallaroos 22 saw Carla Hohepa score the crucial try for the Black Ferns the hour mark.

Demant then turned provider for number eight Charmaine McMenamin to score under the posts not long after. On the final play, Charmaine Smith pushed the score out to 37-8.

That marks the end of the season for the Black Ferns, who retained the Laurie O’Reilly Trophy and won the inaugural Women’s Super Series in San Diego earlier in the season.