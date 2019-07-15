Black Ferns defend world number one ranking

The Black Ferns have outclassed England 28-13 today in San Diego, thanks to a hat trick by winger Renee Wickliffe.

However, they also did it the hard way at San Diego State University’s Torero Stadium, copping yellow cards to hooker Te Kura Ngata-Arerengemate and prop Toka Natua during the game. It was built on an inspired defensive effort, and was easily the most impressive win of the campaign for the world champions.

FT | And that's the game!! The Black Ferns win the #SuperSeries2019 and in doing so retain their World number one ranking!!🥇



Great battle @EnglandRugby! #NZLvENG pic.twitter.com/vkXi52EkPQ — Black Ferns (@BlackFerns) July 14, 2019

England struck first with a penalty goal to star player Emily Scarratt, after Natua was pinged for not getting back 10 off a quick tap. She then followed that up with a classy try as the English got out to a 10-3 lead with the one-player advantage.

Chelsea Alley, who moved back into the midfield after the Black Ferns’ loss to France last weekend, then broke the English line open and set up Wickliffe for her first try. While Kendra Cocksedge’s conversion sailed wide, the Black Ferns didn’t have to wait long to take the lead. Wickliffe pounced on an English attempt to break out of their 22, picking off a pass and scoring under the posts to make the score 15-10 at halftime.

Scarratt then pulled England back within two with another penalty after the break, and it seemed like it might be another heartbreak for kiwi sports fans after the thrilling Cricket World Cup final earlier in the morning.

It looked especially ominous when Ngata-Arerengemate was binned for infringing at a ruck. However, the English couldn’t cash in, instead they had to watch on as Cocksedge banged over another penalty to make the score 18-13.

Wickliffe then sealed the deal after fantastic break by Theresa Fitzpatrick, scoring her third with 15 minutes to go. Cocksedge then added another penalty for a bit of insurance to make the score a relatively comfortable one.

The result will be a huge relief for the Black Ferns, who were desperate to make a statement in this rare opportunity to play a condensed series of matches outside of a World Cup. The English will be bitterly disappointed, however it must be noted that this was their third game in a week, whereas the Black Ferns had an eight day gap between their last game against France.

The Black Ferns now turn their attention to two test matches coming up against Australia, with the first a double header in Perth alongside the Bledisloe Cup test on August 10.

Black Ferns 28 (R Wickliffe 3 tries; K Cocksedge 3 pen, 2 con)

England 13 (E Scarratt try; Scarratt 2 pen, con)

