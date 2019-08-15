Black Ferns make three changes

Uncapped Canterbury utility back Grace Brooker, experienced Wellington lock Jackie Patea-Fereti, and Bay of Plenty hooker Luka Connor, have all been added to the Black Ferns reserves for Saturday's second Laurie O’Reilly Trophy match.

The three changes follow the Black Ferns 47-10 defeat over Australia in Perth last weekend.

Despite the convincing win, coach Glenn Moore said the team was taking nothing for granted and were aiming to raise the bar at Eden Park.



“When we looked at the footage it was really clear we created a lot of opportunities for points which we didn’t follow through on. We need to improve some of our one-on-one tackling and the physicality that goes with that.



“We’re expecting Australia to bring more physicality to the game too, and to be more clinical. They’ll better from that game last week and have improved a lot since last year,” he said.

Black Ferns team to face the Wallaroos, 5pm Saturday (number of caps in brackets, * denotes debut):

1. Toka Natua (21)

2. Te Kura Ngata-Aerengamate (29)

3. Aleisha-Pearl Nelson (34)

4. Eloise Blackwell (42)

5. Charmaine Smith (26)

6. Pia Tapsell (5)

7. Les Elder (Captain, 17)

8. Charmaine McMenamin (24)

9. Kendra Cocksedge (Vice captain, 52)

10. Ruahei Demant (10)

11. Ayesha Leti-I'iga (8)

12. Chelsea Alley (23)

13. Carla Hohepa (24)

14. Renee Wickliffe (40)

15. Selica Winiata (Vice captain, 39)

16. Luka Connor (3)

17. Leilani Perese (10)

18. Olivia Ward-Duin (1)

19. Jackie Patea-Fereti (17)

20. Kennedy Simon (3)/Joanah Ngan-Woo (3)

21. Arihiana Marino-Tauhinu (5)

22. Krysten Cottrell (7)

23. Grace Brooker*