Black Ferns name side for USA match

The Black Ferns team to play the USA in their second match of the Women’s Super Series in San Diego. The first was a 35-20 win over Canada on Saturday morning NZT, meaning that the side has only had four days to recover.

Wellington lock Joanah Ngan-Woo, Canterbury hooker Forne Burkin and Waikato flanker Kennedy Simon are all set to make their Test debuts from the reserves.

Ngan-Woo is set to don the black jersey for the first time after previously being a member of the touring squads for both the Laurie O'Reilly Memorial Trophy and Northern tours last year.

Coach Glenn Moore said the squad had recovered well from their match against Canada and would need to step up a notch against the USA.

"We watched the match between USA and England, and the Americans brought a lot of physicality and made some big hits so we need to be ready for that. We've put strategies in place to counter what we expect them to bring and are ready."

🎥 HIGHLIGHTS | The Black Ferns opened up their Super Series campaign with a 35-20 win over Canada in San Diego.



MATCH REPORT ➡️ https://t.co/9BPczydvg6 #SuperSeries2019 pic.twitter.com/a7iDuCpfjA — Black Ferns (@BlackFerns) June 29, 2019

Black Ferns v USA, 12:15pm NZT, Chula Vista Elite Athlete Training Centre, San Diego:

1. Phillipa Love (8)

2. Te Kura Ngata-Aerengamate (25)

3. Aleisha-Pearl Nelson (30)

4. Eloise Blackwell (38)

5. Charmaine Smith (22)

6. Charmaine McMenamin (20)

7. Les Elder (Captain, 14)

8. Pia Tapsell (1)

9. Kendra Cocksedge (Vice captain, 48)

10. Ruahei Demant (6)

11. Ayesha Leti-I'iga (4)

12. Chelsea Alley (19)

13. Carla Hohepa (20)

14. Natahlia Moors (1)

15. Renee Wickliffe (36)

Bench:

16. Forne Burkin*

17. Toka Natua (17)

18. Leilani Perese (6)

19. Joanah Ngan-Woo*

20. Kennedy Simon*

21. Arihiana Marino-Tauhinu (1)

22. Kelly Brazier (37)

23. Theresa Fitzpatrick (9)