Black Ferns out to win 'mini world cup' in San Diego

The Black Ferns leave on Saturday for San Diego ahead of the Rugby Super Series tournament which begins next weekend.

The tournament will see the world champion Black Ferns play Canada, USA, France and England within 17 days.

The first Super Series is being described by some of the team as a 'mini world cup'. The five nations are the top five ranked teams in women's rugby and each team finished in the top five of the Rugby World Cup in 2017.

Hooker Te Kura Ngata-Aerengamate (Ngāti Porou) says as champions they are preparing like it is a world cup defence.

"We're just caretakers of the world cup at the moment so we need to keep that level as always in all our tournaments," she says.

Bolstering the squad is centre Carla Hohepa. She says, "We don't get that many opportunities to play this amount of test matches in a year, but to play the top five countries in the world is a whole 'nother level which we can't wait to take on."

The 19 test veteran has returned to the squad after giving birth to her second son a year ago.

"I went to Japan straight after the world cup and had a baby," she says, "So yeah, I've been out with, I guess the other half of the family over in Japan, supporting him play rugby and also looking after our two boys."

The "other half" she refers to is Karne Hesketh, who scored the overtime try for Japan that gave the Cherry Blossoms a famous 34-32 victory the Springboks at Rugby World Cup 2015.

The couple live in Japan on a near full-time basis which has meant Hohepa has had to do a lot of preparation for her return away from the squad. She has been assisted by Hesketh's Munataka Sanix Blues club in Japan.

"I do skills sessions and defense with them, which is fun," she says.

When Hohepa returns home to Aotearoa, she plies her trade with the club she grew up with, Kihikihi near Te Awamutu, which resurrected their women's side this year after more than 20 years. Hohepa and her sister are both playing for the club with "some very keen women" who are getting out and enjoying the game.

Ngata-Aerengamate is hoping to secure her hold on the Black Ferns hooker's jersey during this tour.

She has been sitting behind former captain Fiao'o Fa'amausili for most of her career and with Fa'amausili now retired Ngata-Aerengamate is in the box seat to step into the jersey.

"I think I'll cry if I get that number two jersey at jersey presentation. I've been training for it and I'm really up for the challenge to take it this year," she says.

The trained PE teacher has relocated to Kaitaia recently and is currently playing for the Te Rarawa women's side in the Northland competition.

The side is coached by former Black Ferns Rawinia Everitt and Aroha Savage. Ngata-Aerengamate says it has been great for the community to have that kind of experience in the Far North to help grow the women's game.

She's excited by the passion and enthusiasm shown by the women at Te Rarawa, "Even though their kids are on the sideline too- who get to watch their mums play. It's just inspirational to see that their heart for rugby is just as big as mine."

The squad have another training session tomorrow in Auckland before leaving for San Diego on Saturday. Their first game is against Canada on Saturday 29 June.

Women’s Rugby Super Series 2019 in San Diego, USA

Saturday, 29 June

v Canada

Kickoff: 11am (NZT)

Wednesday, 3 July

v USA

Kickoff: 12.15pm (NZT)

Sunday, 7 July

v France

Kickoff: 9.15am (NZT)

Monday, 15 July

v England

Kickoff: 8am (NZT)