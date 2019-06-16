Black Ferns Sevens win World Series title with one day to spare

Michaela Blyde runs away to score against Scotland (photo: World Rugby)

The Black Ferns Sevens have won all three of their pool matches at the latest tournament of the World Series, meaning they have now won the 2019 title.

All the team had to do was make the quarterfinals of the tournament at the Stade Aguiléra in Biarritz, France, to secure the victory.

HIGHLIGHTS: Take a look back at the action from the opening day of the #HSBC7s series finale. #BiarritzSevens pic.twitter.com/g6iZxoY0mL — World Rugby Sevens (@WorldRugby7s) June 15, 2019

The Black Ferns started with a 44-7 thrashing of Scotland, then followed that up with another one-sided 31-0 win over Russia. They faced their biggest test in the last pool game with England, with two tries each by Shakira Baker and Alena Saili securing a 27-14 win.

The wins meant they have topped their pool, and will now face China in their quarterfinal tonight, which will be kicking off just after 10pm NZT.

Captain Sarah Hirini said: "We obviously had some pretty good wins and then also got tested in a couple of areas, which I thought was awesome, because it means that we've still got a lot to work on for day two and we really want to come out firing for that quarterfinal."

REACTION: @BlackFerns captain Sarah Hirini (@Sgoss10) on the challenges of day one and enjoying facing a new team in @Scotlandteam at the #BiarritzSevens pic.twitter.com/e8hVZyQ50z — World Rugby Sevens (@WorldRugby7s) June 15, 2019

Biarritz Sevens Cup quarterfinal schedule (all times NZ):

Australia v Spain 9pm tonight

USA v Russia 9:22pm

Canada v France 21:44pm

NZ v China 10:06pm

Cup semi final 1 12:51am Monday morning

Cup semi final 2 1:13am

Cup final 4:00am