Black Ferns smash Australia

The Black Ferns have thumped the Wallaroos in Perth tonight, winning 42-10 in a very one-sided game.

The Ferns dominated from start to finish, clearly having a vastly superior forward game plan that was able to quickly recycle possession and free up space out wide.

Number eight Charmaine McMenamin had an impressive game, scoring two first half tries. She opened the scoring with a lineout try, then followed that up when she finished off a sweeping move later in the half.

But it seems the team has unearthed a real star in wing Ayesha Leti-l’iga. The Wellington player has dangerous with every touch of the ball, and set up Selica Winiata for a try in the second half.

The Ferns dominated the scrum, and didn’t allow the Wallaroos to get any sort of momentum to unleash their backs. The only chance the home side really had was when the ball popped out of a ruck for Laurie Cramer to scoot away 60 metres to score.

However, that was very much against the run of play. Ruahei Demant barged through some very weak defence to score a try as well, and the game was effectively over on the hour mark when the Black Ferns were up 30-5. Cramer did get another one after some excellent work by Alysia Lefau-Fakaosilea, but that was immediately cancelled out by a stunning intercept by Les Elder.

The captain sprinted half the length of the field to score, despite a valiant chase by Samantha Treherne. Let-l’iga scored not long after to cap off a memorable match.

One area that will concern the Black Ferns was their discipline, they allowed the Wallaroos plenty of possession through some sloppy play at the ruck.

The series now moves on to Eden Park next Saturday.