Black Sox beat Aussies, advance to semi finals

Wayne Laulu leads the celebrations after another Black Sox run (photo: WBSC.org)

The Black Sox World Softball Championship campaign has roared back into life this morning in Prague, with the team recording a 7-4 win over Australia.

The result means the Black Sox now move on to the semi finals.

After two scoreless opening innings, the Australians took advantage of some wayward pitching by Daniel Chapman. They scored one run on a pass ball, then a walk with the bases loaded.

Reilly Makes then got the Black Sox on the board with a sacrifice fly to left field, that brought home Benjamin Enoka. However, Callum Besheal restored the Australian lead with a two RBI home run.

The Black Sox then made a pitching change, replacing Chapman with Josh Pettett.

But the big innings came in the fifth, when back to back home runs by Joel Evans and Enoka brought in three runs. Hits by Cole Evans and Reilly Makea then brought in a couple of insurance runs.

The last two innings went scoreless for the Black Sox to claim a crucial victory. The batters finally finding some form will please coach Mark Sorenson, who has been craving offence throughout the whole tournament.

The Black Sox now face a rematch with Japan in tomorrow’s semi final, with the Japanese taking out the pool play meet between the two 5-1.