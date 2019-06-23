Black Sox fall short, will miss World Championship final

(Photo: WSBS.org)

The Black Sox have been beaten 2-1 this morning by Japan in Prague, meaning they will miss the Softball World Championship final for the first time since 1980.

In a low-scoring semi final, the only run recorded by the Black Sox was a home run in the first innings. Veteran Nathan Nukunuku crushed a 3-2 pitch deep over the centre-field fence to round the bases and seemingly give them the perfect start.

However, that’s as good as it got offence-wise. While Daniel Chapman was accurate on the mat, recording eight strike outs, he wasn’t getting anything to work with from his batters.

The lead only lasted one innings anyway, with Takuto Tsutsui sending a solo home run over the left field fence in the second.

With the scores locked up, the break came in the fifth innings,

After Yusuke Morita reached base on a single, the Black Sox chose to walk clean up hitter Hikaru Matsuda, which put the go-ahead run on second base. Tsukasa Oishi then sent a single to left field that brought Morita home and gave the Japanese the lead.

Reo Koyama then gave the Black Sox nothing off the pitching mat, recording eight strike outs of his own and not letting any of them into scoring position for the rest of the game. The end came with Nukunuku striking out, finishing a frustrating campaign for Mark Sorenson’s men.

In all, the Black Sox lost four games across the whole tournament, and simply didn’t score enough runs to dominate like they have done in the past. Japan’s win means they will make their first appearance in the final, where they will face Argentina tomorrow. The Argentines made the final by staging an upset of their own, beating Canada in the other semi final.