Black Sox fall to third loss at World Championships

Benjamin Enoka at the plate for the Black Sox (photo: YouTube)

The Black Sox have gone down to Argentina 6-4 this morning, which now means they’ve finished third in their pool before the knockout stage of the World Softball Championships in Prague.

The Kiwis let a 4-1 lead slip from their grasp in the sixth and seventh innings, but it was a lack of offence that cost them. Only one hit was recorded in the entire game from the Black Sox lineup, which will be of real concern to coach Mark Sorenson.

After the Argentinians took a 1-0 lead at the top of the first, the Black Sox cashed in during the second innings. However, three of the four runs they scored were off errors or walks – first Wayne Laulu came in after Kallan Compain received four balls, then Cole Evans did the same after Tyron Bartorillo walked. Reilly Makea then came home off a pass ball, before a sacrifice fly by Benjamin Enoka to right field brought Compain home.

But that was it, as far as runs went. Apart from that shaky second innings, Argentinian pitcher Huemul Mata had a big day on the pitching mat, striking out 11 of the Black Sox batters.

Nikki Hayes managed to hold the Argentinians to only one run until the sixth innings by comparison, until he hit two batters to send in two runs with the bases loaded.

Bruno Motroni was the hero for the South Americans in the seventh, sending a home run to left field that brought in the winning runs.

The Black Sox now head into a do or die clash with Australia tomorrow morning NZT.