Black Sox suffer upset loss

The Black Sox 2019 World Championship campaign hit a speed bump today, as the team went down 5-4 to Mexico in Prague.

The game, which went to extra innings after the scores were tied at the end of the seventh, is the Black Sox first loss after an opening 9-0 win over hosts the Czech Republic.

The loss will be especially galling as the Black Sox were up 4-1 going into the seventh innings. Earlier, Jackson Watt snuck home from third on a wild pitch and Benjamin Enoka had an RBI single in the second innings that sent Kallan Compain home. Enoka was then brought home in the fourth off a Reilly Makea single to right field, before Compain sent a sacrifice fly in the fifth for Cole Evans to score.

That should’ve been enough, but an error at first base meant the Mexicans scored in the seventh innings, then a Lenny Villalvazo Pena 2 RBI single brought home the tying run.

The game went to an eighth innings, and after a scoreless turn by the Black Sox, Antonio Gonzalez drove home the winning run by Alan Salgado.

The Black Sox next game is against Botswana at 11:30pm Monday (NZT).