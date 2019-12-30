Blackcap Boult on his way home

Trent Boult stares down Travis Head - Photo / Getty

Pace-bowler Trent Boult (Ngāi Tahu, Ngāti Porou, Ngāi Te Rangi) is returning home from across the Tasman after suffering a fracture to his right hand.

Boult was struck while batting on day three of the second test against Australia in Melbourne.

His rehabilitation is expected to take at least four weeks which means the Blackcaps will be without Boult for the final against Australia in Sydney later this week.

In his place, Auckland Aces' Will Somerville has been called up.

Somerville's experience will no doubt help the squad.

Coach Gary Stead says, “There’s no secret the SCG pitch is one of the more spin-friendly in Australia.

“Will offers something different to our two other spinners in the squad with his right arm off-spin and height.

“The fact he’s played a lot of cricket in Sydney during his career for New South Wales will also be helpful as we prepare for this final Test.”

Somerville debuted in Abu Dhabi a year ago and has since played a further two tests for the Blackcaps in Sri Lanka in August.

Somerville will arrive in Sydney tomorrow.