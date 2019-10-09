Body of 35-year-old Kaitaia local found under bridge

The body of a man found by a group of children under the Awanui river bridge in Kaitaia has been identified as 35-year-old Aaron Mark Roycroft.

Northland Police say they are awaiting results of a post mortem by the Coroner in Auckland before they outline next steps.

Detective Senior Sergeant Mark Dalzell says police are not treating teh death as suspicious and they are continuing to work with the family,

While police cordons have been lifted, a rāhui has been placed on the area where the body was located.

Kaumātua from Oturu Marae have placed a one-week rāhui on the river between Kitchener St and Empire St as a sign of respect for the deceased and his whānau.



The body was located just after 1pm yesterday afternoon.