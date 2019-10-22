Boxing trainer raises his fists to give people hope

Boxing trainer Albie Roebeck has started his attempt to break the current Guinness World Record for the Longest Punchbag Marathon which currently stands at 55 hours. Roebeck who overcame depression is taking on the challenge in hope to raise awareness around mental health. D'Angelo Martin with this story.

Albie Roebeck is aiming to box for 60 hours straight.

As the sweat continues to build up on this boxer.

A sign of hard work, But Roebeck knows the goal he set out to accomplish is a while away

“The body is starting to take a turn but we will nurse as we go on. Quite honestly it was a mental challenge a couple hours ago just because a lack of sleep I've only had a total 28 minute sleep so far over the past 30 hours.”

He started the challenge yesterday to raise awareness around mental health. He tries to land two punches on the bag within one second. Earlier today he managed to pass the thirty hour mark for the challenge

“I get 5 min rest every hour I do on the bag, and I've scheduled along the line of 5 hours at a time, to get a 25 minute rest period for sleep couple of 2 hour slots to get something to eat.”

The aim is to raise $10,000 and that goal isn't far off. Kayla Cherrington, Roebecks partner, says the support given has definitely been a contributing factor for him to continue with the challenge

Cherrington says, “When I last checked it was just over seven and a half thousand, this morning when I come in it was just over seven so it's been real good.”

Roebeck says, “There's been people you know from our workplace people that I've never met before and people like yourselves for highlighting the cause so yeah I appreciate everything.”

Roebeck has until tomorrow to break the Guinness world record, but remains confident that by him doing this challenge it gives hope to somebody else.