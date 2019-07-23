The boys loved it” - All Blacks hail victorious Silver Ferns

The All Blacks have assembled in Wellington for this weekend’s clash with the Springboks, and had some special words of congratulations for the newly crowned world champion Silver Ferns.

“The boys loved it” said coach Steve Hansen last night, at a press conference delayed till the evening due to flights being delayed into the capital.

We touched down back home in the nick of time to watch @SilverFernsNZ win the @NetballWorldCup! Congratulations team, you have done New Zealand proud! 🏆🇳🇿 pic.twitter.com/8ogpoeHvX8 — All Blacks (@AllBlacks) July 21, 2019

“We’re really proud of them and every New Zealander should be. What a great story it is for Noeline [Taurua, Silver Ferns coach] to be not selected as coach for a number of years, then to have the strength of courage and character to stay there and…then take them through to win the thing. It’s a fantastic thing.”

Today senior player Sam Whitelock amplified the sentiment, saying that it was great to see “little old New Zealand” achieving on the world stage.

“Obviously the cricketers getting so, so close, then the netballers. It’s pretty inspiring to see…it’s something we’ll have a look at and see what we can learn or use and take that going forward.”

Meanwhile, assistant coach Ian Foster said that this the changes between the side that beat Argentina on the weekend and this upcoming test’s side shouldn’t be viewed as major.

“The reality is we’re one group now” he said.

“It’s not so much about individuals but more about this team getting better and better.”

The last three tests against the Springboks have been thrilling encounters. In 2017 the final score was 25-24 to the All Blacks in an epic in Cape Town. Last year the Boks got their revenge with a 36-34 win in Wellington, then the All Blacks scored a try on the hooter to win 32-30 in Pretoria.