Breakers Ball out with rangatahi

The Breakers spent time with 350 rangatahi today at a community event held at Bruce Pullman Park, Takanini. Events like this serve as an opportunity for the team to give back to rangatahi before they head across the ditch for their next game.

Breakers small forward, Jordan Ngatai (Ngāti Toa) knows first hand how important these community events are.

"I was one of these kids that though I wouldn't be a basketball player but a little inspiration from a Breaker or a Tall Black, it goes a long way. Your time means everything to these kids," he says.

Lasting at least an hour and a half, the kids from multiple primary schools in the area, had the opportunity to play a full-court game with the team, take pictures, and get autographs from their favorite players.

There was one particular player that stood out for Heil Turei (Ngāi Tai) from Papakura Normal School.

"Glen Rice (Jr) is my favorite player because he's a good sport and he plays with the children, and he's very chilled and he's just really nice."

The Breakers face-off against the Perth Wildcats on Sunday 17th at 7 pm.

