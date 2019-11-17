Breakers face crisis as new signing arrested

Glen Rice Jr has only been on the Breakers’ roster for a fortnight, but already the troubled star has found himself in hot water.

TVNZ reported that the American import was arrested over an alleged assault with intent to injure outside an Auckland bar last Thursday.

Breakers CEO Matt Walsh confirmed the arrest to NZME.

"I don't want to say it's disappointing because I don't have the facts, I don't know what happened and I don't know who was at fault. If it turns out that Glen was at fault then of course it's disappointing” he told the NZ Herald.

Rice Jr is currently in Perth with the team, who are scheduled to play against the Wildcats tonight. Walsh confirmed he is expected to play at this stage.

Rice Jr, who was drafted by the Philadelphia 76ers in 2013 and later traded to the Washington Wizards, is no stranger to brushes with the law. In 2015 the 28-year-old was shot in the leg shot in the leg at an Atlanta restaurant and was later charged with reckless conduct and possession of marijuana. In July 2016, Rice was arrested for battery. In February 2017, he was arrested again on misdemeanor battery charges in Miami after police said he punched a bouncer at a strip club.

Walsh added that he will endeavor to find out the facts behind the arrest before he would make any decision regarding Rice Jr’s future with the club.

"One of the things we'll do at the Breakers and will do as long as I'm in control is we're going to give guys the benefit of the doubt and try and give guys second chances, and I hope that's a positive thing for the club and doesn't turn into a negative.”

It’s the latest in a tumultuous start to the season for the club, which saw general manager Dillon Boucher quit, coach Kevin Braswell made redundant and assistant Mike Fitchett step down.