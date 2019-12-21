Breakers keep playoff hopes alive

The NZ Breakers have put yet another tumultuous week behind them on a positive note, beating the South East Melbourne Phoenix 90-84 at Horncastle Arena in Christchurch last night.

The win was achieved without Corey Webster, who sensationally announced he was leaving the Breakers with immediate effect, to take up a contract with Chinese team Zhejiang Guangsha. The Breakers accepted a contract buyout for Webster of $150,000, however they will retain his services next season after he agreed to a two year contract extension after his Chinese stint was finished.

It was widely derided as an end to any ambitions to the Breakers’ title NBL ambitions this season, but their efforts last night may well prove that isn’t the case.

Sek Henry and Scotty Hopson picked up the workload that Webster left, with Hopson scoring 24 points. Defensively the Breakers were on point too, restricting the Phoenix to only 44 points in the first half.

Henry continued his rejuvenated form too with 17 points and four assists while captain Tom Abercrombie had an efficient 15 points and two steals. Finn Delany attacked the basket hard with nine of his 13 points coming at the foul line to go with eight rebounds.

The Breakers had a 10 point lead going into the last stage of the game and almost managed to lose it in the face of a fast-finishing Phoenix side, but hung on to claim an important victory.

They were also missing star import RJ Hampton with a hip injury, however his return is anticipated to be less than the six weeks originally thought. Coach Dan Shamir will probably be hoping for a distraction free Christmas break before the team travels to Brisbane to face the Bullets on December 27.