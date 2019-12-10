Breakers keep playoff run alive

Source / Photosport

The Breakers keep their playoff campaign dreams a reality as they toppled the Brisbane Bullets last night, 96-85 at Spark Arena.

Only winning one of their last seven games before this recent bout, the home side took full advantage of having Scott Hopson and Corey Webster return as they combined for 37 points.

This is the closest the Breakers have been to having a full roster this season, but with RJ Hampton possibly out for a couple of weeks due to a hip injur, the squad is yet to make a full-strength appearance, since the early games of the season.

The Auckland based side will need much more than a couple wins here and there if they are looking to get to the top four for this year's playoffs.

Tom Abercrombie expressed the importance of keeping a level head, in a post-match press conference.

“Just gotta take it one day at a time, you think you have some stability and then its sport and things can change very quickly so we will enjoy it while we can and we will work with who we got and hopefully we do get some continuity and our guys stay healthy.

The Breakers take on the 36ers in Adelaide this Sunday 5 pm at Spark Arena

Top performers:

Webster 23pts - Abercrombie 19pts - Delaney, 14pts 8reb