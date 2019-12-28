Breakers pull off thrilling win in Brisbane

Scotty Hopson was the hero for the NZ Breakers last night in Brisbane, nailing a last second three-pointer to beat the Bullets 99-96.

The win is the Breakers’ second away win and improves their season record to 7-10. It was also another comeback win, as they were down by 15 points at one stage.

Finn Delaney (18 points, seven rebounds, three assists) locked up the scores in the final minute with a clutch triple, but Brisbane looked to have sealed the game when Lamar Patterson delivered a big-time shot with just 12 seconds remaining on the clock.

But pressure from Hopson (27 points, six rebounds, four assists, two steals) and Tom Abercrombie forced Patterson to cough up possession and then surrender an unsportsmanlike foul for good measure.

Abercrombie again locked up the scores from the free-throw line before Hopson silenced the Brisbane crowd.

Hopson ate up the clock before pulling up for the three-point attempt well beyond the arc and it never looked like missing while keeping the Breakers' post-season hopes alive.

"It was so hard, they played such good basketball on their end," Hopson said after the match.

"I was just telling the guys to stay together. I knew we had a shot if we played defensively and got the stops. We stayed together, I hit a great shot and we got the win."

There’s a quick turnaround for the Breakers after the win, they play the 36ers in Adelaide tomorrow.