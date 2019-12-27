Breakers shoot for 3 game winning streak

Following their first win on the road last Sunday, the Sky Sport Breakers look to keep this momentum going as they face off against the Bullets tonight in Brisbane.

The Auckland based team has won four of their last six games, and with an on-form Hopson and Henry - they could make it three wins in a row.

In a post-conference interview following the Phoenix match, Finn Delany made it emphatically clear that the team is still backing themselves to make the playoffs, despite suspicion following Corey Webster's release last week.

"Look Corey is a big piece to leave and we wish him all the best. But there are plenty of guys here still keen to compete and we showed that tonight against a very good Phoenix side.

"The last thing our mind is quitting, and that assumption is just rubbish."

Tip-off is tonight at 9:30 pm NZT