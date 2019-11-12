Breakers unable to break losing streak vs Phoenix

Source: Photosport

The Breakers record their third straight loss this weekend, going down to the SEM Phoenix on the weekend, 103 - 78.

RJ Hampton was ejected in the opening minutes of the first quarter, due to his reaction to a hard screen by Ben Magden and some extra words from John Roberson.

"I regret it for my team because I let my team down and I should've been in the game, but as far as how I handled myself - I'm not gonna let anybody disrespect me," Hampton said in the post-match press conference.

Hampton's absence didn't seem to affect the game too much, as the Breakers took a 2 point lead going into the second half.

Deja vu is the only two words that can describe the third quarter for the visiting team, as they scored 14 points in the period - the exact same amount they scored in their previous meeting with Melbourne United.

There was no coming back from that, and head coach Dan Shamir hopes the team can learn from this slump they are currently in.

"We've got a lot of thinking to do - we've got a lot of circumstances but we've got to find ways at least to put together a better performance even if the result doesn't follow.

"The main thing that everyone realizes is that we need to find a way to defend better, We're not stopping teams. so when the offense goes wrong, we need to get back on the defensive end."

The Breakers are currently sitting at 7th on the 9 team NBL ladder with a record of 2 and 6.

Top performers:

Corey Webster 22 pts, 5 reb - Brandon Ashley 17 pts, 12 reb - Glen Rice Jr 21 pts, 7 reb