Breakers win on the road, again

Photo / Getty Images

The Breakers continue to make their mid-season playoff run, as they toppled the 36ers last night in Adelaide 96-87. This is their fourth straight win and third on the road, putting them sixth on the nine-team ladder.

Only two days after his clutch three-pointer against the Brisbane Bullets, Scotty Hopson put on yet another dazzling performance with 31 points and 7 rebounds, accompanied by Sek Henry's 20 points and 8 assists.

Going into the final quarter with only a one-point differential, the match seemed like it was destined for another buzzer-beating bucket by you know who, but due to some tight defence by the Breakers they ran away with the game in the final stretch.

Head Coach Dan Shamir in a post-match press conference was asked if he thinks Hopson is the best player in the league?

“I don't like to exaggerate or get into this discussion but he's definitely one of the best players, wherever he has gone.

"I like to stay respectful to the game and to the other teams and players in the league," Shamir says.

With two games left on the road, the Breakers will return home in a fortnight to play three straight at Spark Arena.

The team goes up against the SEM Phoenix this Sunday in Cairns.