BREAKING: Ihumātao's purchase "pure speculation"

Reports have come out this morning that Tainui are ready to purchase the contested Ihumātao land.

The AM Show revealed that Tainui are prepared to pay $39 million to Fletchers, who want out of the deal due to the amount of negative publicity the protest has caused. The deal is believed to have been brokered privately by senior Labour MPs, who have acted on behalf of Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern.

AM Show host Duncan Garner claims that Nanaia Mahuta has been instrumental in putting the deal together.

“She knows all the players in Tainui, and all the players in government…it’s a simple business decision in the end” he said.

SOUL members, including leader Pania Newton have been clear from the start of their campaign that the land should be returned by the Crown.

The King's Office has confirmed with Te Ao this morning that:

"Kiingitanga is continuing to facilitate discussions between mana whenua about Ihumātao and that process is ongoing. All else is pure speculation."

Fletchers have released a statement this morning as well, with spokesman Steve Evans saying:

"We are aware of the media reports about a sale. Fletcher Building is standing by to hear the outcome of the discussions between mana whenua and Kīngitanga, and when they are ready we are here to talk about the future of the land we own at Ihumātao."

MORE TO COME