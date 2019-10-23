Brendon Smith 'ready to go' after 3 week break

The Kiwis are well into their preparation for their trans-Tasman rugby league test against the Kangaroos in Wollongong this Friday night. The Kiwis defeated Australia last year in Auckland, and will be hoping to do it again. James Perry has this report.

Brandon Smith is feeling the effects of his three-week break.

“Probably kicked up the feet a bit too much but it was good. The boys gave me a big sweat out yesterday so getting ready to go. The boys are looking real good.”

The Te Rarawa lad has again been named in the Kiwis side to play the Kangaroos in his favoured hooker position, although he hasn't played much there for the Melbourne Storm.

“I always feel ready, I mean this is my job, this is what I signed up for. Madge wants to pick me to play hooker, then I'll go out there and play hooker, I'll just get my extra reps in and make sure I practice to the best of my ability and go out there and perform.”

As was the case in the game against Tonga earlier this year, Smith's main role will be to feed the ball to the dynamic halves pairing of Benji Marshall and Shaun Johnson.

Haven't really touched the ball too often so getting my extra passes in just so I've got good service for the halves like Benji and Shaun to play off the back of it and they can special things those guys so looking forward to watching them.

Smith made his Kiwis debut in the corresponding match last year. This Friday night another four rookies will make their debut, including Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad

“Always a great team the Kiwis team, especially with the next man up mentality we're looking for in this squad. Zane Tetevano comes in, Braden Uele - I played with him in the juniors so that awesome to see him progress into the Kiwis jersey and I have full trust in them that they're going to do the job for us.”

That will be needed on Friday night for the Kiwis to get another win over the Kangaroos.