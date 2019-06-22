Brothers suicide drives Oceania Mountain Biking champ

Tuhoto Ariki Pene, 18, is Oceania's top elite junior 19 downhill mountain biker and nothing pushes him more than his late brother.

Pene placed 7th at last years downhill mountain biking world champs and this year he aims to improve.

He's the best young mountain biker in Oceania ready to take on the worlds best.

"Kātahi anō au i hoki mai i Ahitereiria, I toa au i te whakataetae Oceanias. Engari he mission ano me kī, e haere ana au ki Uropi."

Next month Pene will travel to France

Ka rongo au i a ia i te wā e whakataetae ana. I ētahi wā he taumaha, ka pā i te manawa, engari, kei te pai. Pai te mōhio kei reira ia.

Vo3: Tokowhā rātou nō te whānau Ihakara i pakeke ake ki runga pahikara BMX. Ka eke ki ngā taumata o aotearoa, o te ao anō hoki.

Tuhoto Ariki comes from a family of four who grew up on their bicycles. They quickly became multiple BMX national champions and international contenders.

Tino pīrangi ahau ki te whakataetae atu ki ngā tama tōpito o te ao.

Vo4: Ko Ihakara tētahi o ngā toa BMX rangatahi o te ao. E toru tau pakeke ake i a Tūhoto Ariki. Nāna te pīkoko i whakatō ki roto i tana taina.

Ihakara became of the countries best Junior BMX riders. With just three years separating the two. Tūhoto Ariki saw his older brother as a mentor.

Te wā i konei a ia, i ngā wā katoa i roto i te ngahere, i te whakangau poako, te eke pahikara. He wāhi pai tērā mōku kia whakamāmā i tōku ngākau, ngā mea katoa i roto.

Ko ia te tangata i whai i ahau ki raro i ngā ara i ngā wā katoa. Ko ia ki mua, arā, ko tāku he mira i a ia ki ngā wāhi katoa.

Vo5: Engari, nō te Hakihea 2017 ka mate whakamomori a Ihakara, tekau ma iwa tau te pakeke. Ka tanuku kau te whānau, me tana taina anō hoki.

In December 2017, Ihakara took his own life at the age of 19. Leaving a gapping hole is his family's lives. An event that shook Tuhoto Ariki's world.

Kaore au i te tino mārama ki tērā. I te wā i haramai tērā pirihimana ki tōku whare. Ko au ko pāpā i te kāinga. Mamae, nō te mea ki ōku whakaaro ko ia tētahi o ērā tangata kaha.

vo6: Kotahi me te haurua tau ka pahemo, e nga kino ana te mamae. Engarie toitū tonu ana a Tūhoto. Nā runga i ngā taonga hirihiri a rātou mā.

ko te whakangā, te whakarongo ki ōku hā. Kia whakatau i te manawa, whakatau i te hinengaro, whakatau i tōku wairua kia taea e au te eke tika ki raro i tērā ara.

Ka whakahoki ōku mahara ki tōku tuakana, ana mahi akiaki.

vo7: I tērā tau i tuawhitu a Tuhoto i te whakataetae o te ao. Ko te whai ka wehe ana ia a tērā marama, he eke ki te kōtihi o te maunga.

Tuhoto hopes to continue making his whānau and late brother proud when he departs for the world series and world championships next month.

