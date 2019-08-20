Bushfire extinguished after nearby Kura evacuated as a precaution

Te Kura Kaupapa Māori o Ngāringaomatariki was evacuated earlier today as a precaution as Fire and Emergency battled a bushfire nearby.

A Fire and Emergency NZ spokesperson told Te Ao Māori News firefighters were called to the fire on Ōruawharo School Rd, near Wellsford, north of Auckland at around 10.25am this morning and kura students and staff were evacuated to nearby Ōruawharo Marae.



Six appliances and two helicopters were involved in containing the blaze. The blaze has been extinguished and crews are dampening down the hotspots.

TKKM O NgaringaoMatariki has a roll of 51 students and is situated approximately an hour south of Whangarei.

The kura remained closed for the day, with parents invited to collect their tamariki from the marae on the corner of Oruawharo School Rd and Ōruawharo Rd.

The cause of the fire has yet to be determined.