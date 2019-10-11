Calling out Tuia250 and the Doctrine of Discovery

Kia Mau is a collective of Māori, Pākehā and indigenous people who say that the Tuia 250 commemorations re-entrench colonial fiction. A spokesperson for Kia Mau, Tina Ngata says that Māori and indigenous people are still oppressed by the Doctrine of Discovery, identified by the United Nations as the driver of all indigenous dispossession.

“One of the core fictions is that colonialism sits at the centre of our identity as a nation and so when we call it Tuia250, it makes what happened 250 years ago the centre the poutokomanawa of the whare of Aotearoa and so we get to hang all of our stories around the side of that”, says Tina Ngata.

The Doctrine of Discovery has been identified by the United Nations as the driver of all indigenous dispossession.

“So the Doctrine of Discovery, the laws that wound up informing this mentality that European Nations and empires have the right to acquire the lands and territories of Indigenous People and do things to us as People, and do things to the land, and do things to water as they see fit for their profit”, says Tina Ngata.

General Manager of Te Hā Trust who organised the Gisborne based events of Tuia250, Glenis Philip-Barbara says, "Our human right to protest is a right enshrined at the highest levels and is absolutely respected by Te Hā Trust and Tuia 250."

Kia Mau also opposed an official Tuia250 tea party at Waerenga a Hika, an area where colonial forces laid siege to Tūranga iwi in 1865.

Ngata says, “It's still deeply painful to have that kind of brought back up in the context that people think it's appropriate to have people sit there and have a cup of tea in celebration of colonisation.”

Te Hā general manager Glenis Philip-Barbara states, "With respect to the protest action that occurred on the 8th October we hope that through the provision of manaaki and careful listening that the group felt both heard and respected. We believe strongly that all perspectives have a place in Tuia 250 and have sought to provide a platform where everyone can find their place."

Meanwhile caught in the middle are the crew of the ships and waka who feel the brunt of the protests.

Hoturoa Barclay-Kerr, Co-Chair of Tuia 250 says, “The crews here are just sailors, they didn't come to steal land or shoot people, they just came to answer the call that all the types of waka of the Pacific arrive together and work together.”

Kia Mau have published a book, Kia Mau: Resisting Colonial Fictions, that presents a collections of essays on the topic, that Ngata says, “relate to the doctrine of discovery and its application in Te Moananui a Kiwa and Aotearoa by James Cook, and the impacts of Cook's arrival and impacts of the commemoration activities as well.”