Captain Fantastic steers Black Caps to victory

An unbeaten 106* by Kane Williamson has ensured the Black Caps have stayed unbeaten at the 2019 World Cup. It was part of a four wicket win over South Africa at Edgbaston today, that has all but locked in a semi final spot.

KANE WILLIAMSON! He pumps a SIX over mid-wicket bringing up his 12th ODI century! Next ball through gully for four and the BLACKCAPS claim a four wicket victory 🏏 #CWC19 #NZvSA #BACKTHEBLACKCAPS pic.twitter.com/r4voxQ0JFq — BLACKCAPS (@BLACKCAPS) June 19, 2019

Williamson came to the crease with the score 1/12 after the early loss of Colin Munro. The Black Caps were chasing the relatively low total of 242 to win, however the Edgbaston pitch was slow and providing a bit of help for the bowlers. He and Martin Guptill looked to be going along nicely till Guptill accidentally stood on his stumps for 35, and then the quick departure of Ross Taylor and Tom Latham for 1 run each mean that the run chase wasn’t going to be quite as straight forward as first thought.

The captain eventually found a partner in Colin de Grandhomme, who paced his way to 60 before being caught on the boundary trying to push the run rate. By now Williamson was into the 80’s and was joined by Mitchell Santner, who did well to simply stay off strike.

The telling blow came in the last over, when Williamson hoisted Andile Phehlukwayo over midwicket for six to bring the scores level - bringing back memories of the thrilling semi final between the two sides four years ago at Eden Park.

Earlier, Lockie Ferguson picked up 3-59 in the first innings. Matt Henry also chimed in with an economical 0-34 off 10 overs. Hashim Amla made 55 and Rassie van der Dussen top scored with 67, however it was obvious that the South Africans had fallen about 30 runs short of what they wanted.

The Black Caps’ next match is against the West Indies on Sunday morning NZT.