Captain Les Elder back for Black Ferns side to face England

Glenn Moore discusses the team naming (video: Black Ferns)

The return of skipper Les Elder is among six changes to the Black Ferns side to play England.

Last weekend’s disappointing 25-16 loss to France has seen coach Glenn Moore ring the changes, with Kelly Brazier to fullback from second five, with Chelsea Alley starting in the number 12 jersey. Marcelle Parkes, Theresa Fitzpatrick and Joanah Ngan-Woo were named in the reserves.

Moore said that Brazier provided lots of experience in what would be her 40th test in the black jersey.

"We're looking forward to getting out there this weekend. Overall it was tough out there the other day against France, but we can't make any excuses. We didn't play well enough to win. We welcome the seven-day turnaround between this game after playing three games in eight days." he said at training in San Diego today.

The Black Ferns had a bye on Wednesday when USA won their match against Canada 20-18, and England pipped France by the same score in the dying minutes of their match.

This match against England will be played at San Diego State University’s Torero Stadium, a vast upgrade from the Chula Vista training centre at which there were no grandstands and permanent changing facilities. The teams will kick off at 8am Monday morning NZT.

Black Ferns team to play England (number of caps in brackets):

1. Toka Natua (19)

2.Te Kura Ngata-Arerengemate (27)

3. Aleisha-Pearl Nelson (32)

4. Eloise Blackwell (Vice captain, 40)

5. Charmaine Smith (24)

6. Pia Tapsell (3)

7. Les Elder (Captain, 15)

8. Charmaine McMenamin (21)

9. Kendra Cocksedge (Vice captain, 50)

10. Ruahei Demant (8)

11. Ayesha Leti-I'iga (6)

12. Chelsea Alley (21)

13. Carla Hohepa (21)

14. Renee Wickliffe (38)

15. Kelly Brazier (39)

Bench:

16. Luka Connor (2)

17. Phillipa Love (10)

18. Leilani Perese (8)

19. Joanah Ngan-Woo (1)

20. Marcelle Parkes (4)

21. Arihiana Marino-Tauhinu (3)

22. Theresa Fitzpatrick (10)

23. Alena Saili (4)