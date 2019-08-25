Carrington's mother emotional after world champ victory

Lisa Carrington’s mother Glynis 'held her breath' as her daughter successfully charged through to win her seventh world championship title in the K1 200m final ICF Canoe Sprint in Szeged, Hungary.

“[I was a} little nervous, my heart is already beating. Sometimes I find myself holding my breath,” says Mrs Carrington.

Both parents Glynis and Pat Carrington alongside a strong contingent of supporters from Ohope, Whakatane, Bulls, Wellington and Auckland were present to witness her victory.

Parents Glynis and Pat Carrington at the ICF Canoe Sprint in Szeged, Hungary. Photo/Supplied

New Zealand's star kayaker and two-time Olympic gold medalist powered through on Saturday night (NZ time) to ensure New Zealand has qualified a boat in the event for next year's Olympics in Tokyo.

With one race down and two to go, Carrington, who hails from Te Aitanga a Mahaki, hopes to secure a trio of gold medals, which will be a first for her.

“So yeah, two big events for her and, of course, for the K4 girls together, they just work so hard.”

Tonight at 9:44pm (NZ time) she will take on the finals in both K1 500 and K4 500 with Kayla Imrie, Aimee Fisher and Caitlin Ryan.