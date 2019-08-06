Carving whakapapa on a ukulele

Photo source: Hamiora Facebook page

At the age of 15, Samuel Mangakahia established himself as a credible and innovative artist by carving his whakapapa on a ukulele. As a result, he is now in demand and sharing his art with the world.

"Toi Māori is one way to reconnect to reestablish what's important to us. I love the energy, the mauri it carries with it," says Mangakahia.

Four years ago he ventured away to live on the shores of Oahu, Hawai'i, where he studied at the Polynesian Cultural Centre.

"[Carving] is a medium I've really come to love and being in Hawai'i I've been able to capture that even more."

His artistry is a gift he says that has been handed down to him by his family.

"Being in a home where we love to create different things, it kind of just naturally just came out and allowed me to express myself in that way," says Mangakahia.

He says his time in Hawai'i has opened his mind to Polynesian art as well as key Māori artists, such as Rangi Kipa, who he now sees as one of his role models.

"I love his mandate and what he portrays through his work, I look up to him and his work ethic and what he's done for us as Māori."

Hawai'i has become a second home for Mangakahia and he hopes the Kanaka Maoli can overcome in their current fight for their sacred mountain, Mauna Kea.

"As long as we keep the perspective that culture is tapu, that we need to respect the environment, the earth we live on I think we can move forward progressively."

He plans to return o Hawai'i in the next couple of weeks to refill his basket with new creative ventures.

