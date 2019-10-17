Casey Kopua's pregnancy 'was a lovely suprise'

Former veteran Silver Ferns defender Casey Kopua has revealed she has another bundle of joy on the way. She is now 14 weeks pregnant and had no idea she was carrying during her triumphant gold medal win in Liverpool last July. Regan Paranihi has this report.

A blessing in disguise for this world champion.

Casey Kopua says, “It happened very quickly, but I'm very excited about it, but it was a lovely surprise.”

One the Diamonds coach says she spotted from a mile away.

Diamonds Coach Lisa Alexander says, “I actually thought there might of been something like that, I could just tell I have that mother's intuition I guess.”

Team mate and Silver Ferns Captain Laura Langman says this announcement adds to the many achievements Kopua has achieved to date.

Captain Langman says, “Casey's been a stalwart for the Ferns and to have celebrated a world cup win with her and then hear this news it’s definitely the icing on the cake.”

Despite the trans-Tasman rivalry, the Diamonds say they are pleased for the athlete.

Coach Alexander says, “She's always been a thorn on our side and I was really pleased for her.”

Clare Ferguson, Diamonds Specialist Coach says, “The fact she could do that physically in that first trimester which is usually the hardest in terms of your ability to feel sick and can get up from an energy perspective just shows how much she really wanted that world cup for New Zealand.”

She is admired for her courage and skill on and off the court by many.

Alexander concludes, “I always admired her what she does and what passion she brings to the black dress.”

The Silver Ferns will take on the Diamonds in Sydney on Sunday in the hope to regain their winning streak.