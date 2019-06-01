Champs tackle Māori men's health issues front on

It's the high consumption of fast foods that former boxer Shane Cameron says has contributed to knockout statistics for Māori men's shortened life expectancy.

"You want to eat something that tastes good, just like the breakfast we had, it's generally not that good for you. That's the mentality I have which is if it tastes good, it's generally not that good for you," he says.

The death rate for Māori males is approximately twice that of non-Māori males. Auckland mayoral candidate and former political heavyweight John Tamihere says it's time for Māori men to take the gloves off and talk.

"We must talk about our issues, particularly around their privates. (Māori) men are terrible at talking about prostate issues. They hold off going to the doctor in the hope that it's going to sort itself out".

Health and fitness motivator Dave Letele has seen first-hand the effect this has had on the South Auckland community. Letele's BBB Facebook page provides daily advice to 33,000 followers.

"I've lost all this weight, but someone asked me what your blood pressure is? I was like, I don't think I can remember the last time I got checked. But, it's the same attitude, she'll be right and I'm fine," he says.

Tamihere says, "In the year 87-88, our (Māori) women across the nation had a massive conversation talking about breasts and cervix's because it was a tapu (private) thing. In the new era, we're losing our men on issues that's easily prevented or caught earlier."

Leading causes of death for Māori men include cardiovascular disease, cancer, diabetes and respiratory disease.

"We need to talk about symptoms and signs and the more we talk about it, rather than hide it because we are tough guys, that's got to change," says Tamihere.

Cameron says, "Females are more personal things around the table and with coffee, as opposed to men. Men probably talk more about boxing and rugby."

The former New Zealand boxing champ says through education Māori men can become more aware of their health issues and reduce the statistics.

