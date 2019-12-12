Chief Ombudsman appoints rangatira to act as advisors

Chief Ombudsman, Peter Boshier, gathered prominent Māori from around the motu to act as his advisors. Named Pūhara Mana Tangata, the Maori Advisory Panel to the Chief Ombudsman will advise the Ombudsman on Māori matters.

“Pūhara Mana Tangata conveys our role as a watchtower ensuring fairness for all, particularly Māori.”

Chief Ombudsman Boshier knew that it was essential to gather these rangatira so that Māoritanga could be represented.

“In the past, I’ve tried to capture it, [whakaaro Māori] but now it can be real.”

The Chief Ombudsman says one example of this work is his enhanced role in overseeing complaints and investigations relating to the Oranga Tamariki system and children and young people in care.

“One of my highest priorities as Chief Ombudsman is to be more responsive to Māori. I have no doubt the Panel’s experience in Māori governance and iwi engagement will help steer our engagement and communications to focus on matters that have the most positive and enduring impact on Māori communities.”

Pūhara Mana Tangata consists of:

1. Dame Naida Glavish, Chief Advisor, Tikanga, Waitematā DHB

2. Lady Tureiti Moxon, Chief Executive, Te Kōhao Health

3. Arihia Bennett, Chief Executive, Ngai Tahu

4. Ngahiwi Tomoana, Chair, Ngati Kahungunu

5. Neville Baker, Executive adviser, Iwi and Government

6. Juscinta Grace, Lead/Manager, Statutory Entities, Te Puni Kōkiri

7. Jacob McGregor, Rangatahi Lead, Maihi Karauna/Maihi Māori