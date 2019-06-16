Chiefs fly out for massive challenge in Buenos Aires

When Chiefs flanker Sam Cane woke up and found out that they’d be heading to Buenos Aires this weekend instead of Christchurch, he made sure he got an extra bit of sleep before the long journey. Their big win over the Rebels on Friday, coupled with the Bulls’ win over the Lions this morning, mean they now find themselves in an unlikely playoff berth after starting the season with four losses.

Like many of the other Chiefs players, he made sure he spent some quality time with whanau before what might be an entire fortnight on the road. If they win this weekend against Los Jaguares, the Chiefs will fly straight to Canberra to face the Brumbies in one of Super Rugby’s semi finals.

“It’ll be cool to go to Argentina. It’s not as bad a trip as people make it out to be, we’ve got a direct flight now which is awesome.” he said at Auckland airport before the team flew out.

“It’s certainly a tough place to play, and the way they’ve [Los Jaguares] been playing over the last few weeks has been seriously impressive. It’s a massive challenge but one the group is really excited about.”

As for his own fitness, Cane says he’s feeling good after his first few weeks of rugby after a long injury layoff with a broken neck.

“I was saying to the physics that the first couple of games I was so sore. I still wake up with a bit of stiffness but it’s nothing compared to what it was.

“My enthusiasm is as high as it’s ever been. It’s awesome to be back playing.”

The Chiefs play Los Jaguares on Saturday morning NZT.