Chiefs season over after loss to Jaguares

The Chiefs’ season has ended with a 21-16 loss to Los Jaguares in Buenos Aires this morning.

In a messy but entertaining game, the Chiefs were their own worst enemies at times. They could only crack a very strong Jaguares defensive line once, and failed to capitalise on some golden opportunities late in the match.

The Jaguares got off to a perfect start, with Pablo Matera scoring in only the second minute after the Chiefs lost the ball from the kickoff. While Joaquin Diaz Bonilla’s conversion sailed wide, he added a penalty from 40 metres out after 21 minutes.

By then, though, the Chiefs had shaken off their jet lag and were starting to enjoy a lot more possession. After a good break by winger Sean Wainui, Brad Weber sold a big dummy, headed upfield and passed inside for big Lachlan Boshier to rumble over under the posts.

Jack Debrezceni converted and then knocked over a penalty to give the Chiefs a 10-8 lead at halftime. However, they probably could’ve been up by a lot more had it not been for a litany of handling errors that ruined several other chances at the line.

The Chiefs could only add two penalties in the second half, and had to deal with the loss of Debrezceni after he pulled a groin muscle kicking the first one in the 44th minute. Marty McKenzie came on to replace him and kicked another straight away, giving them a 16-8 lead.

However, the Jaguares came storming back, with winger Matias Moroni scoring in the aftermath of a costly penalty that gave the home side excellent field position. Sharpshooter Joaquin Diaz Bonilla slotted two more penalties to give them a 21-16 lead with 20 minutes to go.

The Chiefs’ big chance to take back the lead came in the 71st minute, however they could convert from a five metre scrum and knocked the ball on. From there, the Jaguares simply kept the ball deep in the Chiefs’ half and hung on.

The result now means the Jaguares can sit back and await the winner of tonight’s other quarterfinal between the Brumbies and Sharks in Canberra. The Hurricanes and Bulls play off to face the Crusaders in the other game.

Jaguares 21 (P Matera, M Moroni tries; J Diaz Bonilla 3 pen, con)

Chiefs 16 (L Boshier try, J Decrezceni 2 pen, con, M McKenzie pen)

HT: 10-8 Chiefs