Child’s details on Trade Me – latest gaffe by Oranga Tamariki

The ad, which ran on Seek and Trade Me.

Under fire government agency Oranga Tamariki has been forced to apologise after the details of a young girl were posed on an advert on Seek and TradeMe.

The ads, entitled ‘Foster Carers needed for Whanganui child’, listed the girl’s iwi affiliations among other details, significantly noting that she'd experienced "significant trauma since birth".

It went on to say that the girl "requires positive support, consistent routine and boundaries".

The ads have now been deleted, but not before Oranga Tamariki Chief executive Gráinne Moss apologised and said she was "uncomfortable about the level of detail".

She said the mistake was from a staff member "with the best of intentions" and that Oranga Tamariki will review the guidelines to learn from the incident.

"We did not breach the privacy of that child, we acted immediately to take down the information. We do need more caregivers and we do use social media, and actually a number of our really good caregivers have come through social media. The thing is we need to use all of our media channels appropriately."

Minister for Children Tracy Martin said "It probably isn't the most appropriate website to advertise for caregivers for our children."

The ad drew a strong reaction from Ngā Rauru iwi chair Marty Davis, who said "the silence is deafening from Oranga Tamariki".

It is the latest episode in a week where Oranga Tamariki has found itself under serious scrutiny, after revelations that more than 170 Māori newborns were uplifted and taken into state care last year.

