Christmas spending among whānau increased by millions this year

New figures released today show pre-Christmas spending in last 40 days has risen by millions compared to the same time last year.

Figures from Paymark show transactions through their merchants increased by 3.4 per cent to $8.3 billion.

Paymark spokesperson Paul Brislen says the figures are consistent all year long in usual trends related to population growth.

“Typically every year we grow at five per cent in terms of retail spending and that’s what is happening at the moment,” Brislen says.

The figures are no surprise since more families are out and about shopping for their loved ones, including the Brass-Mott whānau from Te Ati Haunui ā Pāpārangi and Te Rarawa.

Over the weekend the whānau travelled from Raetihi to Auckland to do last minute shopping. But since they come from a small town, most of their shopping was done online.

“Because there's no crowds and I can do it at any time of the night and after pay,” says mother Candice Brass.

While spending usually doubles in clothing outlets and liquor stores around Christmas time, this year is full of surprises.

According to Paymark downward trends are seen within the non-food retail sector, clothing retailers by 12 per cent, appliance stores by 10 per cent and Jewelers by 2 per cent.

“We're also spending a lot on DIY. That’s increased over the last two weeks. We've seen automotive service increase that’s up seven per cent on this time last year,” Brislen says.

The Hospitality sector saw an increase within fast food outlets by 4.9 per cent and restaurants and cafes by 1.5 per cent. Downward trends were seen amongst Pubs and bars and accommodation providers.

“Dentists of all things are up by nine per cent. I can’t think of anything worse than going to the dentist this time of the year but apparently it’s a growth business.”

For the Brass-Mott whānau, their spending is also a little different.

“We do stuff like vouchers...We've done tablets. Garden stuff for my mum.”

The busiest days of the year, New Year’s Eve, is also approaching followed by Boxing Day where figures are expected to soar.