Clash of the rugby heavyweights: All Blacks versus England

Excitement and anticipation is building on the ground in Yokohama, Japan ahead of the Rugby World Cup semi-final between the All Blacks and England.

In the past five clashes between the All Blacks and England, the All Blacks have prevailed winning five out of five clashes.

This is a dangerous English side, they've had a lot to say before today remember earlier in the week their Coach Eddie Jones with those spying accusations gained some momentum. If England wins it will go down in history, but that's a big if.

The All Blacks have made the Rugby World Cup semi-finals seven times missed out once in 2007 against France. The All Blacks have won four of their seven semi-final clashes.

Our reporter Kereama Wright and our cameraman Jack Tarrant have been out filming all day and here is a snippet of what’s happening on the ground in Japan before the All Blacks face England tonight at 9 pm New Zealand time.