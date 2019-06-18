Climate change threatens traditional lifestyle of Sami nation

Indigenous people all around the world are facing the onslaught of the climate crisis and the challenges to a number of smaller pacific nations are well documented.

The Sami people, just one of many iwi impacted.

The Sami were once a semi-nomadic nation inhabiting the northern reaches of Sweden, Norway, Finland and Russia.

Their best-known means of livelihood is reindeer herding.

Their traditional lifestyle is being seriously affected by the climate crisis.

Sami Activist and Sami Council Representative, Janni Staffanson spoke to Te Ao with Moana to delve deeper into the crisis.

She says it will lead to more droughts and widespread forest fires while impacting water levels, water patterns and crops.