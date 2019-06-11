Climate emergency declared by Akl Council

Auckland Council's Environment and Community Committee has voted to join a growing community of cities around the world who have formally and publicly recognised the urgency for action by declaring a climate emergency.

Auckland mayor Phil Goff says the unanimous vote signals council's intention to put climate change at the centre of their decision making.

More than 500 councils and governments have already declared a climate emergency around the world.

Canterbury was the first council in New Zealand to declare a climate emergency in May this year.