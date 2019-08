The team will look to get into the right frame of mind and soul searching in the wake of Saturday night's upset against Australia 47-26, according to 33-year-old veteran hooker Dane Coles.

Coles has been in similar situations before like in 2015 the All Blacks' loss to Australia, 27-19.

He claims that with intense preparation and an adjustment in attitude the All Blacks will be able to turn things around.