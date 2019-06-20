Common Grounds Fitness fuses mātauranga Māori and fitness

Northland's newest gym is taking on concepts of atua Māori for the highest health benefits possible.

The owners say they've called upon Māori knowledge as a foundation for what they call a new take on old-school training.

"The most detrimental part to physical hauora is that people think first that they can't do it before they've even tried," says Phoenix Ruka, co-owner and trainer at Common Grounds Fitness, in Whangārei.

It's Northland's newest gym but the owners say that the teachings inside are anything but new.

"The biggest one for us is the culture, the whānau, it's where our success is- through the hauora, through the kaupapa Māori" says Jamille Ruka, also co-owner and trainer.

Preparation for the gym's grand opening has been underway for the last three months now.

"This is a whānau whare, whare hōu, whare oranga, really excited to have the mahi done, three months of all of our time went in to this," adds third co-owner Ralph Ruka.

The team thanked renowned carver Te Warihi Hetaraka, He Puna Mārama Trust and Te Kāpehu Whetū for their help over the last five years.

They add that the concept of Māori spirituality in health is something they instill so Māori understand that these concepts are steeped within them.

"It's more about how do we touch other whānau with our te ao Māori beliefs so they can then pass it on to their whānau- it's an ongoing cascade, it just follows, follows, follows," says Phoenix.

They've got one message for those brave enough to take up the challenge.

"A warrior's mindset to say "man, I feel like I need to break, but actually I'm ready to go!"

Their ultimate aim is to instill healthier practices in the community for the long term.