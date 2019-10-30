Community pharmacists to deliver MMR vaccine

Taking a new direction to get on top of the measles epidemic

Associate Minister for Health Julie Ann Genter says, “Very soon community pharmacists will be able to deliver the MMR vaccine.”

National Party associate spokesperson for health Shane Reti says, “One in four pharmacist who are allowed to vaccinate. They vaccinate for the flu vaccine already, why on earth can’t they vaccinate for measles? It’s an easy fix.”

It’s all about improving the plan of attack.

Genter says, “There are 450 pharmacies across the country that have trained pharmacist vaccinators who could be part of the response.”

Pharmacy worker Sacha Jakes says, “I think it’s a really important for New Zealand and I think all pharmacies vaccinators will be keen to jump on board.”

A move which would greatly benefit and areas like Counties Manukau one of the hardest hit areas but ultimately the decision will be up to the DHB's as to who gets the vaccines.

Genter says, “It's really important that we are reaching the right people in this campaign that we are vaccinating the people who don't have immunity who are the most likely exposed to measles or to spread it.”

Pharmaceutical Society of New Zealand president Ian McMichael says, “If you think about a large number of immigrants come in to be New Zealander and quite often they don’t have good immunisation records.”

Despite 300,000 vaccines been distributed this year they fell short of supply but the Minister is confident they have enough MMR vaccine.

Genter concludes, “We have a hundred and seven thousand which have just arrived in the country in the last two weeks and they have been spread around the country and we've got another hundred and fifty five thousand arriving in the next three months.”

But getting the MMR vaccine from your GP won’t change but pharmacies are hoping to be able to deliver the vaccines early in the New Year.