CONFIRMED: Barrett headed to Blues

One of rugby’s biggest rumours has been confirmed today. All Black superstar Beauden Barrett is signing with New Zealand Rugby and the Blues for the next four years.

In a statement released this morning, a new deal with NZR will see him stay in New Zealand through to the 2023 Rugby World Cup. As part of his new contract, he will take an extended break away from the game at the end of 2019 and start with the Blues midway through next year's Super season. He also has an option to take a short playing break in Japan some time over the next four years, with any break to be negotiated with NZR and the Blues.

"I'm also enthusiastic about the new challenge I'll get with the Blues over the next four years. They're a team on the rise, I like the way they play and I'm really looking forward to being a part of that." said Barrett.

"While I'm looking forward to what the future holds, right now my focus is on the international season ahead with the All Blacks."

All Blacks Head Coach Steve Hansen added: "It's fantastic news for the All Blacks and obviously for the Blues as well and we congratulate Beaudy and his wife Hannah on his decision to stay in New Zealand.

"He's one of the best players in the world, a leader in our team and has been involved in numerous successful campaigns, from Rugby World Cups to Bledisloe Cups, and I believe he's going to get even better.

