Council to take concerns over ‘confusing’ process to the Minister

The Whakatāne District Council will be taking their concerns over the process that lead to former broadcaster Hinerangi Goodman being removed as a councilor just days after being sworn in, to the Minister of Local Government Nanaia Mahuta.

Hinerangi Goodman was controversially removed after fellow candidate Alison Silcock requested a recount, which lead to Goodman losing out by just one vote. The Whakatāne District Council Mayor Judy Turner told Te Ao “We are particularly concerned about the potential impacts on future voter turnout and general engagement with Central and Local Government as a result of this confusing process”.

“Our Council intends to raise matters of this process with the Minister of Local Government, Nanaia Mahuta and express the impact this process has had on the candidates, their supporters and whānau, and our community.”

The votes between Goodman and Turner were tied after the votes were counted, and in accordance with the legislation, names were pulled out of a box to determine a winner. Goodman was declared the winner following that process, but has now been told the result of the recount is final.

Goodman is looking to take legal action against her removal from council.